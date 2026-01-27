Indian Embassy In Yemen Marks 77th Republic Day After A Decade Long Hiatus

Aden: The Indian Embassy in Yemen celebrated the 77th Republic Day with great fervour. This was the embassy's first celebration in more than 10 years.

The Indian diaspora also participated with great enthusiasm in the celebration.

In a post on X, the officials wrote, "Flying the Indian Flag High! For the first time in more than 10 years, Republic Day was celebrated in Yemen. The Indian Community joined the Embassy staff at the celebration of #RepublicDay2026 at @IndianEmbRiyadh office in Aden."

As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, are the Chief Guests as India marks its celebrations.

The European leaders are on a State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 25-27.

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.