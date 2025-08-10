Indian Envoy’s High-Stakes Talks With US Senator Amid Tariff Threat and Russian Oil Row

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the United States, spoke with US Senator Lindsey Graham about New Delhi's views on energy security, especially the expanding energy trade between India and the US.

"Spoke to Senator @LindseyGrahamSC and shared with him the Indian perspective on our energy security, including increasing energy trade with the United States," Kwatra stated in a post to X.

Graham Urges India to Use Influence With Russia to Help End Ukraine War

The discussion comes as US Senator Lindsey Graham encouraged India on Friday (local time) to use its influence with Russia to help stop the crisis in Ukraine, describing it as one of the most important steps toward improving India-US relations.

"As I have been telling my friends in India, one of the most consequential things they could do to improve India-U.S. relations is to help President Trump end this bloodbath in Ukraine," Graham stated on X.

Senator Criticises India’s Russian Oil Imports, Calls Them War-Funding

"India is the second largest purchaser of Putin's cheap oil, the proceeds of which fuel his war machine. I hope Prime Minister Modi emphasised to Putin in their recent phone call the need to end this war in Ukraine justly, honourably and forever. I have always believed India has influence in this matter and I am hoping they will use it wisely," he added.



His statements came on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a "very good and detailed" talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend, President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I am looking forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year”, PM Modi said in a post on X.

Trump Slaps 25% Additional Tariff on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Purchases

However, the meeting with Senator Graham comes amid growing trade tensions, following US President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25% duty on Indian imports earlier this week in reaction to New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil. The new tariff, which will take effect after 21 days, will increase the overall charge on Indian goods to 50%. Trump cited national security and foreign policy concerns, alleging that India's imports of Russian oil constitute an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US.

According to the White House order, the charge will apply to all Indian goods imported into the United States, with the exception of commodities currently in route or those eligible for special exemptions.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi issued a strong domestic statement directly addressing the US tariff decision, reinforcing his government's commitment to defending the agriculture sector.