Indian Tourist Assaulted in Thailand by TransWomen Over Alleged Unpaid Service: Shocking Video Surfaces
An Indian national, Raj Jasuja, was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a group of transwomen in Pattaya, Thailand, over a payment dispute for escort services. The incident was captured on video, showing Jasuja being dragged from his vehicle and beaten, and has since gone viral, prompting police investigation.
A 52-year-old Indian national, identified as Raj Jasuja, was hospitalized after being assaulted by a group of transgender women in Thailand’s popular tourist city of Pattaya following an alleged dispute over payment for sexual services, according to multiple local and international reports.
The violent incident occurred in the early hours of December 27, 2025, near the entrance to Pattaya’s famous Walking Street, a bustling nightlife and entertainment area frequented by tourists and locals alike. Videos of the confrontation, which show the assault unfolding on a public road, quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions online.
In the video, the transgender women are seen confronting Jasuja, dragging him out of his vehicle with assistance from bystanders, and then kicking and beating him with slippers and other blows as onlookers watched.
A 19-year-old Thai witness told rescue workers that she saw an initial verbal argument between Jasuja and one of the transgender sex workers near Walking Street. According to the witness, both parties were seen chasing and striking each other before more transgender individuals joined in, resulting in a group assault.
Emergency personnel from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation received a call around 5:30 a.m. and rushed to the scene. They found Jasuja with visible injuries to his face and the back of his head. After administering first aid at the roadside, he was transferred to Pattamakun Hospital for further medical treatment.
At the time of reporting, Jasuja’s condition was described as stable, though the severity of his injuries required hospital care.
Thai authorities have been notified of the incident. Police officials said they plan to ask Jasuja to file a formal complaint once he has fully recovered, which would allow investigators to pursue the case under Thai law. No arrests have been confirmed so far, and authorities are reportedly reviewing available CCTV and viral footage as part of the probe.
