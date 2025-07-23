Indian Man Brutally Assaulted in Ireland By Hooligans, Police Suspect 'Hate Crime'

World News: Shocking news is coming from Ireland's Dublin, where an Indian man has been brutally assaulted and stripped. The incident took place on July 19 in the Tallaght suburb in Dublin.

Indian Man Brutally Assaulted in Ireland

A 40-year-old Indian man, employed by Amazon, was beaten, stripped, and left bleeding on the street by a group of teenagers in what authorities are investigating as a hate crime. The incident has shaken Ireland’s Indian community.

The man had arrived in Ireland just three weeks before. He was attacked by teenagers who falsely accused him of inappropriate behaviour around children, a claim dismissed by police.

As per Irish Times reports, his head was slammed into a lamppost, and he was stripped of his clothes and left unconscious.

The man was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital, treated for facial and leg injuries, and discharged the next day.

Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra condemned the attack and criticised media outlets for calling it “alleged”, asking, “How can an ‘ALLEGED’ assault cause such horrible injury & bleeding?”

Irish politicians across parties called the incident “vile”, “racist”, and “utterly unacceptable”, demanding justice for the Indian man and increased police presence.

Locals also raised concern over a pattern of unprovoked attacks on foreign nationals in the area.