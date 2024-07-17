sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:47 IST, July 17th 2024

Indian National Among Six Killed in ISIS Attack on Shia Mosque in Oman

An Indian national was among six people killed in a rare shooting attack by the Islamic State militant group near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman's capital, Muscat

An Indian national was among six people killed in a rare shooting attack by the Islamic State militant group near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman's capital, Muscat | Image: X
