Indian National Ranjit Singh Abducted in Niger, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Urges MEA Intervention

Indian Abducted in Niger: Concerns have been raised from various quarters of the government after an Indian national named Ranjit Singh, hailing from the Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, was kidnapped in Niger's Dosso region on July 15.

Ranjit was working at a construction site when unidentified gunmen attacked, killing two Indians and abducting him.

Indian Embassy's Statement

The Indian Embassy in Niamey is in touch with the local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed and ensure the safe release of Ranjit Singh.

Amid the tense situation, the mission also cautioned all Indians in Niger to remain vigilant.

In a post on X, India in Niger, said, "In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure the safe release of the abducted Indian. All Indians in Niger are advised to remain vigilant."

Arab News reported, citing local sources, that unidentified armed attackers ambushed a Nigerien army unit providing security at a construction site for an electrical line in the Dosso region, around 100 kilometres (63 miles) from the capital city of Niamey.

J-K CM Omar Abdullah Urges MEA To Act

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken cognisance of the incident and urged the Ministry of External Affairs and S Jaishankar to intervene in the matter treating it as urgent.

In a post on social media X, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "The Chief Minister has expressed concern over the abduction of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban, in Niger. He urges the Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to urgently intervene to secure Ranjeet's safe and swift return."

Abducted Indian Ranjeet Singh's Family In Distress

The family of Ranjit Singh has also pleaded the government for help in the matter.

Located in the remote village of Chakka Kundi in Ramban, the family of Ranjit Singh sat shrouded, unaware of his whereabouts.

In an interview to ANI, the father of Ranjit Singh, Mohan Lal Sen, said, "We want to tell Modi ji to act on it, the Government of India should work to bring him back. We have been suffering for the last 5-6 days. He has little children. We are very worried about him- where is he abducted, has he eaten anything or not."

His mother, Sadhu Devi, is distraught, hasn't slept or eaten since the incident, and is desperate to see her son return home. The grieving mother, Sadhu Devi, told ANI, "Please bring my son back. I want him back. I haven't slept in nights or eaten anything. When will my son come back?"

With tears streaming down her face, she said, “We are very worried about his whereabouts. He has three small children, they are also worried. We want our son to come back home safe and sound.”