Indian Netizens Dial Up Epic Level Trump Trolling After Elon Musk’s Blow Up At US President

Washington: Donald Trump and Elon Musk ugly fight has ended up in a full public blow up and Indian netizens cannot keeping calm. The feud between Trump and Musk first sparked when the Tesla CEO criticised US President's spending bill after leaving the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Everything seemed fine when Donald Trump and Elon Musk addressed the media at the White House when the latter was biding adieu to DOGE. However things turned soar after Elon Musk on June 3 publicly criticised Trump's spending bill.

In a post on X, Elon Musk had said, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: You know you did wrong. You know it.”

Two days later on Thursday, Donald Trump expressed that he was disappointed after Musk's remark on the Congressional spending bill. Trump's statement fuelled a full public blow up with his former close aide, who spilled it all on social media.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, “Not even those in Congress who had to vote on the big ugly spending bill had time to read it! Congress is spending America into bankruptcy!”

In another post, the Tesla CEO dropped a ‘big bomb’ on US President alleging that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files and that's the real reason they have not been made public. Musk further said, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. Such an obvious lie. So sad.”

Hitting out at friend-turned-foe, Donald Trump took to his own social media platform Truth Social and wrote, “Elon was wearing thin, I asked him to leave, I took away his EV mandate that forced everyone to buy electric cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went crazy!”

Lashing out at former close aide, Trump further said, “The easiest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to terminate Elon’s governmental subsidies and contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Trump didn't stop there and continued posting. In another Truth Social post, he wrote, “I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the greatest bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a record cut in expenses, $1.6 trillion dollars, and the biggest tax cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68 per cent tax increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to fix it. This puts our country on a path of greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Witnessing the ugly spat between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the two most powerful and influential people in the world, Indian netizens couldn't keep calm and posted epic reactions on social media.

A user named ‘Tendulkar’ on X shared a witty remark saying, “India is closely monitoring the situation and calls for immediate de-escalation.”

Another user on X said, “While Elon is high, get him to disclose how Trump lied about the Indo-Pak ceasefire. Do it Elon.”

A user named ‘Amuse’ also joined the trolling train and said, “Vladimir Putin has offered to negotiate a peace deal between President Trump and Elon Musk.”

As one social media enthusiast suggested Putin's intervention to mediate between Trump and Musk, another user advocated for Ukrainian counterpart saying, “Zelensky has offered to mediate between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.”

One another user mocked the Trump-Musk duo and wrote, “Elon Musk after working day and night to reduce government spending only to find out it will keep increasing.”

Musk threatens to decommission Dragon spacecraft immediately