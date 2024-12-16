Indian-Origin CEO Asks If He "Should Get A Green Card". Elon Musk Reacts

Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, is making headlines after Elon Musk's one-word reply to his green card query went viral on social media. Srinivas, who has been waiting for his green card for three years, sought advice from netizens and Musk on X (formerly Twitter).

Srinivas tweeted, "I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?" While the post got varied responses, Musk’s single-word reply, "Yes," created a buzz online. Srinivas thanked Musk with a red heart and folded hands emojis.

What is Green Card?

A green card, also known as a permanent resident card, is issued when you become a lawful permanent resident of the United States. This type of immigrant visa allows foreign nationals to live and work legally in the US.

The CEO Behind Perplexity AI

Aravind Srinivas leads Perplexity AI, an AI-powered search engine backed by big names like Jeff Bezos. Founded in 2022, the company has gained traction for its innovative approach. Alongside Srinivas, Perplexity was co-founded by Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho.

An alumnus of IIT Madras, Srinivas completed his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley. He started his career as a research intern at OpenAI and later worked at Google and DeepMind before returning to OpenAI as a research scientist.

This isn’t the first time Musk has responded to Srinivas. Days earlier, Srinivas wrote on X, "Yep.