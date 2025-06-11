Indian Origin CEO Leena Nair Awarded UK's Commander of the British Empire Honour By Prince Williams

London: Leena Nair, the Global CEO of Chanel, has been awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Prince William, Prince of Wales. Leena was also featured on Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list for 2025.

Chanel's Indian Origin CEO Awarded UK's Commander of the British Empire Honour

A Historic Honor for an Indian-Origin Leader

The award, part of King Charles' New Year's Honours list for 2025, acknowledges individuals for their distinguished service and achievements in the UK. Nair, who hails from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, expressed her gratitude, saying, “It is an honour to receive this extraordinary recognition. I am deeply grateful for the unconditional support of my family and for the wisdom and generosity of all the people at Unilever and Chanel. I share this honour with all these wonderful people who have accompanied my career journey and shaped my values.”

Leena Nair

She further dedicated the award to her team at Chanel.

Indian Woman Leading Global Fashion Brand

Since taking over as Global CEO of Chanel in January 2022, Nair has spearheaded initiatives to enhance brand excellence, improve client experience, and accelerate sustainability commitments. Under her leadership, Chanel has grown exponentially. She managed funding for Fondation CHANEL, a corporate foundation dedicated to improving the economic and social conditions of women and adolescent girls worldwide.

Ceremony at Windsor Castle

Nair received the honor organised at iconic Windsor Castle, where she represented Chanel in a violet Haute Couture tweed dress coat, paired with Haute Couture sandals by Maison Massaro and a Maison Michel “New Bonnie” felt hat.

