Published 20:48 IST, January 9th 2025
Indian-Origin Chandra Arya Announces Bid For Canada’s Next Prime Minister. Who is he?
Chandra Arya, who is of Indian-origin, declared his candidacy for Canada’s Prime Minister after Justin Trudeau’s resignation.
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi, India: Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya has announced his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister, just days after Justin Trudeau resigned. “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations,” Arya wrote in a post on X.
Trudeau’s time in office faced challenges ranging from strained international relations to domestic controversies, including his handling of the Khalistan issue and visa restrictions on Indian students.
Arya further wrote, “We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations, and solving them will require tough choices.”
Updated 21:19 IST, January 9th 2025