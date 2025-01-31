Indian-Origin FBI Director Nominee Kash Patel Touches Parents' Feet Seeking Their Blessings, Video Wins Hearts

Washington: Kash Patel, a former lawyer and a former federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice, is US President Donald Trump 's pick for FBI Director. The Indian-origin FBI Chief nominee recently won hearts for touching his parents' feet at his Senate confirmation hearing; the video of the same has gone viral on the internet…

Indian-Origin FBI Director Pick Kash Patel Touches Parents' Feet, Video Viral

Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel aka Kash Patel was seen at his Senate Confirmation hearing where a lot of his gestures have won hearts on the internet. The Indian-origin FBI Chief nominee was seen touching his parents' feet to seek their blessings before beginning the confirmation hearing. Kash Patel's gesture is proof that he remains connected to his Indian roots, keeping up with the traditions and culture of India, despite living in the United States. Trump's FBI Director pick's video has gone viral.

Kash Patel Starts Hearing with ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ Greeting

Another one of Kash Patel's gestures that highlighted his Indian values was him starting the confirmation hearing with a ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ greeting. US President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI Chief, Kash Patel, touched everyone's heart as he began his confirmation hearing with a display of cultural heritage and family values. Patel started the hearing by saying “Jai Shri Krishna”, a Hindu greeting, which is immensely practised by the Hindus, especially in India.

The heartfelt gesture showcased Patel's strong connection to his Indian roots and the importance of family in his life. Additionally, Patel was also seen wearing a ‘kalawa’, a traditional Hindu sacred thread, which symbolises spirituality and cultural identity.

Kash Patel, Donald Trump's Pick for FBI Director

A steadfast Trump ally, Patel was picked in November to replace Christopher Wray, who served for more than seven years but was forced out of the job Trump had appointed him to after being seen as insufficiently loyal to him. Patel has worked as both a federal prosecutor and defense lawyer and ascended within Trump’s orbit during his first term when, as a Republican staffer on the House intelligence committee, he worked to bring to light flaws in the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Patel sought on multiple occasions to reassure Democrats that his FBI would be independent from the White House. He would not acknowledge that Trump had lost the 2020 election, conceding only that Joe Biden was sworn in as president. But he notably did not endorse Trump’s sweeping pardon of supporters, including violent rioters, charged in connection with Jan. 6.