'I made a fake founder persona...' Indian-Origin Graduate's Shocking Confession Exposes Startup Funding Culture

World News: Bhavye Khetan, an Indian-origin UC Berkeley graduate's confession has sparked debate after successfully fooling 27 venture capitalists using a fake founder persona. His trail exposes the superficial nature of startup funding, where credentials and buzzwords often outweigh actual innovation.

Indian Origin UCB Graduate's Shocking Confession Exposes Startup Funding Culture

How He Pulled It Off

Khetan smartly made a fictional startup founder profile, claiming to be a Stanford Computer Science graduate and an ex-Palantir employee, while strategically using the term “AI” multiple times in cold emails. Without a product, pitch, or business plan, he reached out to 34 venture capitalists, and 27 responded positively, with four even requesting a call.

Bhavye Khetan fooled 27 VC's

Exposing the Startup Ecosystem

His viral post on X exposed reality of the venture capital industry, calling it “rigged” and revealing how surface-level credibility can generate investor interest, even in the absence of a viable business model.

Mixed Reactions Online

While some praised Khetan for exposing flaws in the system, others condemned his deceptive approach, arguing that prestigious affiliations like Stanford and Palantir do hold real value. One user wrote, “who would have thought having shiny logos on resume makes people more likely to wanna talk to you.”

Another said, “27 replies is insane”. “There’s better logos to put than ex-Palantir.” said one more in a witty reply.