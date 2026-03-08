Indian-Origin Man May Face Deportation After Dance Video At World War 2 Memorial In US Goes Viral | WATCH

Washington: Videos of an Indian-origin man dancing at the National World War II Memorial in the United States surfaced on social media, triggering widespread criticism, and drawing the attention of US authorities on Sunday. Speculations suggesting he could possibly face deportation were rife as the video went viral.

The man has reportedly been identified as Madhu Raju, and the video shows him performing a choreographed dance routine at the National World War II Memorial. A woman is also seen dancing with him in the clip, though her identity has not been confirmed.

Viral Clip Sparks Backlash

The video began circulating online earlier this week and quickly drew criticism from several social media users who said filming a dance video at a war memorial was inappropriate.

Some users said the site should be treated with solemnity due to its association with soldiers who fought and died during the war. One commenter wrote that the memorial was meant for remembrance and reflection rather than being used as a backdrop for social media content. However, some users pointed out that it is an old video.

Immigration concerns

The criticism on the comments section soon stretched into a discussion over immigrants in the US. "This is disrespectful to our fallen heroes. Go home!" a comment read. "The World War II Memorial is a place of mourning and respect for millions of fallen soldiers. Dancing there is generally seen as disrespectful, regardless of the global political climate. For anyone on an H-1B, any run-in with law enforcement or "disturbing the peace" charges can have a direct impact on their legal status," another user wrote.

Others pointed out that the war had involved troops from across the world, including millions from India who fought as part of the Allied forces. “Anyone aspiring to go abroad must be subjected to a year-long compulsory intensive course in etiquette and civic education with a test at the end of it before leaving India, " were among the comments too.

