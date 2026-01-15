Indian-Origin Woman Charged With Murdering Her Sons In US, Motive Unknown

Hillsborough: A 35-year-old Indian-origin woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of her two young sons in Hillsborough, New Jersey. Priyatharsini Natarajan was taken into custody after authorities said she caused the deaths of her two sons, aged five and seven years old, in a shocking incident that left the local community stunned.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, police were called to the family’s home on Shell Court at around 6:45 pm on Tuesday after a 911 call from the children’s father. He told dispatchers that he had returned home from work and found his sons lying unconscious in a bedroom. The man claimed that his wife had “done something to them.”

First responders, including police and emergency medical teams, rushed to the spot and attempted to revive the children, but both the boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the children have not been publicly released. Prosecutors said Natarajan has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. She is currently being held at the Somerset County Jail ahead of a detention hearing.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive so far and said the investigation is ongoing. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of death of the two children. Officials have urged anyone with information related to the case to contact law enforcement as the inquiry continues.

Calling the incident an “unfathomable loss”, Hillsborough County Superintendent Mike Volpe said, “There are no words to adequately capture the weight of this tragedy, and our hearts are with the families and the entire Sunnymead community as they grieve…While the sadness is profound, I was deeply moved by the character of our staff. Tragedy often reveals the true heart of an organization, and today, I saw a leadership team and faculty focused entirely on the well-being of our children.”