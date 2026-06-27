Indian Student From Telangana Found Mysteriously Dead In London Hours After Attending Birthday Party, Family Seeks Urgent Body Repatriation

London: A 25-year-old student from Telangana’s Kamareddy district has tragically died under mysterious circumstances, allegedly after attending a birthday party. The family of the deceased confirmed the incident, saying that he had shifted to London about 14 months ago to pursue post-graduate education.

As per reports, the deceased scholar has been identified as S Srinath Reddy, a resident of Talamadla village located within the Kamareddy region. According to the details on a crowdfunding page set up by his cousins, Sanoj and Manish, to assist the deceased's family in managing the financial burden of returning his body back to India, Srinath was enrolled as a Master's degree candidate at De Montfort University in Leicester.

Unanswered Questions and Government Appeals

The deceased’s father, Madhusudan Reddy, expressed his anguish over the lack of information regarding the specific circumstances that led to his son’s sudden death. In his statement, he made an urgent plea to both the Government of India and the Telangana government to step in and accelerate the official repatriation process so the family can receive his mortal remains.

Compounding the family’s confusion is the fact that Srinath had standard contact with his parents just hours before his passing. His relatives noted that he had spoken directly with them on the evening of June 22, during which the conversation seemed entirely ordinary and gave no indication of any distress or underlying issues.

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Following the phone call, Madhusudan Reddy stated that his son reportedly left his accommodation to go to a birthday celebration later that same night.

Conflicting Reports Surface

A relative of the family, whose own son is currently based in London, revealed that Srinath’s roommate allegedly discovered the 25-year-old deceased on the morning of June 23.

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According to the relative, the roommate subsequently informed mutual friends that Srinath had tragically taken his own life. However, rather than receiving immediate official notification, the family in Telangana only learned of the heartbreaking incident later through word-of-mouth accounts from friends and distant acquaintances.