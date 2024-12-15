Indian Student Killed, 2 Others Injured in Car Crash in US's Memphis

An Indian student lost her life, and two others were injured in a road accident in Memphis, Tennessee, US, officials confirmed. | Image: X

Washington: An Indian student lost her life, and two others were injured in a road accident in Memphis, Tennessee, US, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Friday when their car collided with another vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Naga Sri Vandana Parimala, a 26-year-old pursuing a Master of Science (MS) degree at the University of Memphis.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries, according to the police.

Parimala, the daughter of a businessman from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, moved to the US in 2022 for higher education.