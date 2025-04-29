Indian Tech CEO Kills Wife, Son, Then Dies By Suicide in Shocking Incident in US | Image: Agency

In a tragic incident, a 57-year-old Indian tech entrepreneur allegedly shot and killed his wife and one of his sons before turning the gun on himself at their home in Newcastle, Washington, on April 24, police officials confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Harshavardhana S Kikkeri, his wife Shwetha Panyam (44), and their 14-year-old son. The couple's other son, a minor, survived the tragedy as he was not home at the time of the incident.

Police said the incident was believed to be a murder-suicide, but the motive remained unclear. “It is not immediately clear as to what the provocation was for the extreme act,” said officials from the King County Sheriff's Office, who are currently investigating the case.

According to media reports, investigators were seen escorting a visibly distressed child from the residence following the incident. The identities of the children have not yet been officially released by authorities.

Family Was Known to Be Friendly but Private

Neighbours described the Kikkeri family as “friendly but reserved.” They expressed shock at the incident, with many struggling to come to terms with the grim reality that unfolded in their peaceful neighborhood.

“There were no signs of distress or trouble from the outside. They kept to themselves but were always polite,” one neighbour told local media outlets.

Tech Entrepreneur with Global Recognition

Harshavardhana S Kikkeri was a well-known expert in robotics and had previously worked with Microsoft in the United States. He hailed from KR Pet Taluk in Mandya district, Karnataka, and had earned recognition in both India and the US for his contributions to technology.

In 2017, he and his wife, Shwetha Panyam returned to India and co-founded HoloWorld, a robotics startup headquartered in Mysuru. The company aimed to innovate in automation and artificial intelligence, and at the peak of his career, Kikkeri met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to propose using robots for border security.

However, the company ceased operations in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, following which the family moved back to the United States.

Investigation Underway

The King County Sheriff’s Office has launched a full-scale investigation to determine the exact circumstances and cause behind the murder-suicide. No suicide note has been discovered so far, and investigators are expected to examine both personal and financial aspects of the family’s life for clues.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation as they continue to piece together what led to the heartbreaking loss of three lives.

The incident has sent shockwaves through both the Indian tech community and the local Indian-American diaspora in Washington, many of whom expressed grief and disbelief over social media.