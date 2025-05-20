Indian Tourists Snub Turkey, Flock to Southeast Asia and Egypt Instead

New Delhi: A notable dip in travel interest to Turkey and Azerbaijan has emerged following recent geopolitical developments and both countries’ perceived alignment with Pakistan, according to a report released Tuesday by Atlys, a digital visa processing platform.

The platform reported a 42% decline in visa applications to the two countries from India, reflecting a rapid shift in sentiment. In fact, within 36 hours, the number of users abandoning the visa application process mid-way shot up by 60%, signaling an instinctive reaction by Indian travelers.

“The change in behaviour was immediate and self-driven. Travelers weren’t told to boycott—it happened organically,” said Mohak Nahta, CEO of Atlys. He added that the company also suspended promotional activities related to Turkey and Azerbaijan in a move to align with public sentiment.

The data revealed that major metros like Delhi and Mumbai saw a 53% drop in Turkey-bound visa applications, while smaller cities such as Indore and Jaipur recorded a comparatively moderate 20% fall.

Group travel plans were hit the hardest, with a 49% decline in family and group visa requests. Individual travelers, including solo and couples, saw a 27% dip, indicating that group travelers were more influenced by the prevailing political climate.

The 25–34 age group led the shift, making up over 70% of the incomplete applications for Turkey. Women were especially quick to reroute their travel plans, being 2.3 times more likely to restart applications for destinations like Thailand and Vietnam.