Indian Tourists Snub Turkey, Flock to Southeast Asia and Egypt Instead

Updated May 20th 2025, 17:14 IST
New Delhi: A notable dip in travel interest to Turkey and Azerbaijan has emerged following recent geopolitical developments and both countries’ perceived alignment with Pakistan, according to a report released Tuesday by Atlys, a digital visa processing platform.
The platform reported a 42% decline in visa applications to the two countries from India, reflecting a rapid shift in sentiment. In fact, within 36 hours, the number of users abandoning the visa application process mid-way shot up by 60%, signaling an instinctive reaction by Indian travelers.
“The change in behaviour was immediate and self-driven. Travelers weren’t told to boycott—it happened organically,” said Mohak Nahta, CEO of Atlys. He added that the company also suspended promotional activities related to Turkey and Azerbaijan in a move to align with public sentiment.
The data revealed that major metros like Delhi and Mumbai saw a 53% drop in Turkey-bound visa applications, while smaller cities such as Indore and Jaipur recorded a comparatively moderate 20% fall.
Group travel plans were hit the hardest, with a 49% decline in family and group visa requests. Individual travelers, including solo and couples, saw a 27% dip, indicating that group travelers were more influenced by the prevailing political climate.
The 25–34 age group led the shift, making up over 70% of the incomplete applications for Turkey. Women were especially quick to reroute their travel plans, being 2.3 times more likely to restart applications for destinations like Thailand and Vietnam.
As Turkey and Azerbaijan lost appeal, countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt saw a surge of up to 31% in travel interest, signaling a clear change in preferences amid evolving global alignments.
Published May 20th 2025, 17:14 IST