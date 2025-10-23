Indian Trucker Arrested For Killing 3 In California Road Crash: Alleged ‘Illegal Immigrant’ Was Under Influence Of Drugs

California: A 21-year-old Indian man, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Southern California for allegedly causing a fiery semi-truck crash that killed three people and injured several others. Singh, described as an illegal immigrant in the United States, faces multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to US media reports.

The deadly crash occurred on a San Bernardino County freeway earlier this week. Investigators said Singh’s Freightliner tractor-trailer plowed into slow-moving traffic, triggering an explosion that engulfed several vehicles. Dashcam footage reportedly captured the moment his big rig smashed into an SUV without braking. The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials, Singh was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. “He was eventually transported to the hospital, and he was checked out by the medical staff, and our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs,” CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told ABC7 News.

Police confirmed Singh never applied the brakes before hitting the traffic jam. The crash also left a mechanic injured, along with Singh himself, both of whom were treated at the hospital.

Reports say Singh crossed the southern US border in 2022 and was first encountered by Border Patrol agents in California’s El Centro Sector that March. He was released into the country under the Biden administration’s “alternatives to detention” policy, which allows some migrants to remain free pending court hearings.

The US Department of Homeland Security has confirmed Singh has no lawful immigration status. Following his arrest, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer request, signalling plans to seek custody once state charges are resolved.

Meanwhile, the tragic crash has stirred another debate in the US over immigration enforcement and safety compliance in the trucking industry. Singh remains in custody as the investigation continues, with a court hearing expected later this week.

California Crash Recounts Florida Accident

The incident followed a similar tragedy, which occurred in the month of August this year, when another Indian immigrant, Harjinder Singh, was accused of causing a fatal crash in Fort Pierce, Florida. At least three people were killed in the accident, which was allegedly caused when Harjinder Singh attempted to take a wrong turn on the freeway.