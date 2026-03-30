Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power, Desalination Plant As Gulf War Escalates

New Delhi: With the West Asia war showing no signs of ebbing, another tragic incident has come to light amid mounting tensions where an Indian worker paid with his life after Iranian strike hit power and water desalination plant in Kuwait, the country's Ministry of Electricity and Water has said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry's official spokesperson, the strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait's power and water desalination plants, resulting in the death of the Indian national and "significant material damage" to the facility.

"A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building," the statement read.

The authorities are also investigating the incident amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, highlighting the risks to critical infrastructure in the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

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According to the Ministry, emergency protocols were triggered instantly to manage the aftermath of the incident, with technical and rescue crews deployed to manage the damage and maintain regular operations.

The ministry said this response was undertaken in full coordination with Kuwait's security and relevant authorities to secure the affected site.

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"Technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, in accordance with the approved emergency plans, to address the aftermath of the incident and maintain operational efficiency. This was done in full coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites," the statement added.

The spokesperson further urged calm among the public and warned against spreading rumours, stressing that official updates would be released transparently as the situation develops.

The ministry reaffirmed that ensuring the stability and safety of electricity and water systems remained a top priority and that technical teams were working around the clock to anticipate any further contingencies and ensure continuity of essential services.

The Indian Embassy or Ministry of External Affairs have not yet responded to the incident. Since the war began in West Asia, as many as seven Indian nationals have been confirmed killed and at least one has been reported missing.

Gulf tensions have escalated

As the war has entered a month, regional tensions in the Gulf have escalated following Sunday’s airstrikes, which caused power outages across sections of Tehran and its surrounding regions.

Against this backdrop, a high-ranking Iranian official claimed that U.S. is positioning itself for a ground assault, despite Washington’s public stance of remaining open to diplomatic talks.

Earlier, a United Nations peacekeeper was killed and another was critically injured after a projectile struck a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr in Southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

In a statement, the UNIFIL stated that the origin of the projectile remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace," the statement read.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that its troops eliminated Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon who were attempting to plant explosive devices and launch mortar attacks on Israeli forces, while also uncovering a weapons depot containing dozens of munitions.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which has chosen to join attacks against Israel and act on behalf of the Iranian terror regime," the military said in the statement.

Kuwaiti soldiers injured

The death of the Indian worker comes days after the Kuwaiti military reported on Sunday that ten of its soldiers sustained injuries during a fresh series of attacks over the past 24 hours. All wounded personnel are currently receiving medical care.

The military announced on the social media platform X that it identified 14 ballistic missiles and 12 drones during the incident. According to the army, several of these projectiles struck a military base, which led to the reported injuries.

Where the toll stands?

The military noted that this latest escalation brings the total count of detected threats since the war began on February 28 to 307 ballistic missiles, 616 drones, and two cruise missiles. In its statement, the army reaffirmed its dedication to protecting Kuwait and ensuring the nation's continued stability and safety.

Feb 28 conflict

Since the joint U.S.-Israeli air offensive began on February 28, an operation that has claimed over 1,340 lives, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the entire region has remained on high alert.