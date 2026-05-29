'India’s Scale & Talent Can Merge With Our Technological Know-How & Industrial Excellence': Italian Envoy Antonio Bartoli

New Delhi: Italy is keen to forge stronger collaboration with India by combining its industrial expertise with India’s economic momentum, according to Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India.

In his address, Ambassador Bartoli highlighted India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy and its ambition to significantly expand its manufacturing base.

“India, we all know, is the fastest growing economy in the world and wants to expand its manufacturing base. Italy is the second largest manufacturing powerhouse in Europe, and we can combine India's scale, speed and talent with Italy's technological know-how and industrial excellence,” he said.

The Ambassador emphasised that bilateral ties are set to gain further momentum through practical cooperation in key sectors. He announced that the two countries have recently kick-started a dedicated task force focused on countering financial support to terrorism. Additionally, a new format on maritime security is expected to be launched soon to uphold freedom of navigation in international waters.

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