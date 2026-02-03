Indigo Cancels Flights Following Developments In Iran

New Delhi: IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory following developments in Iran and adjusted its flight schedule to ensure a "safe and seamless" experience for customers and crew. In a post on X, IndiGo noted that its flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent have been cancelled until February 28.

"Travel Advisory- In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew. As part of these measures, IndiGo flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent have been cancelled until February 28, 2026.

Customers may visit https://bit.ly/4rnkK5G to explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund, as per their preference. As the situation continues to evolve, our plans remain under regular review. Any further updates or changes will be shared through our communication channels. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued trust," the airlines said.

On January 25, IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory regarding cancellations and certain "proactive" changes to its international flights, as deemed necessary, due to recent developments in Iran. IndiGo flights scheduled for January 25 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty, as well as the return flights, were cancelled.

These developments follow Trump's deployment of warships to the Middle East and his call for Tehran to resume nuclear negotiations, which were halted in June after attacks by Israel and the US on Iranian facilities. On Sunday, Trump said the US was talking with Tehran, reiterating that "we have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction", while expressing hope for an agreement.

Khamenei maintained a firm stance, warning that any attack would trigger a "regional war". The United States and the European Union continue to express concern over Iran's nuclear activities, which Tehran insists are for civilian purposes. Washington has outlined conditions for resuming talks, including ending uranium enrichment, limiting the missile programme and ceasing support for regional armed groups.