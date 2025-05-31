Indonesia Jolted As Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Kefamenanu

Jakarta: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Indonesia on Saturday evening. According to reports, the earthquake hit 53 kilometres west-southwest of Kefamenanu at 3.21 pm local time. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the earthquake's depth to be around 10 kilometres.

Reportedly, the earthquake's impact was felt in the East Nusa Tenggara region, with Kefamenanu being the nearest major town. Indonesia's geographical location on the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it prone to frequent seismic activity.

According to reports, the earthquake occurred at a moderately shallow depth, which could have contributed to the intensity of the tremors felt in the surrounding areas. The United States Geological Survey also reported a magnitude 5.2 quake in Indonesia near Waingapu in East Nusa Tenggara, although the exact epicenter and depth might differ slightly.