Indonesian Boarding School Building Collapses On Students: One dead, Sixty-Five Buried

Indonesia: At least one student has been killed, dozens injured, and 65 presumed buried under rubble after a school building collapsed in Indonesia on Monday, with rescuers running oxygen and water to those who remained trapped more than 12 hours later. Rescue workers, police, and soldiers digging through the night pulled out eight weak and injured survivors hours after the building at Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in the East Java town of Sidoarjo collapsed while students were praying.

Rescuers saw additional bodies, indicating the death toll was likely to rise. Families of the students gathered at hospitals or near the collapsed building, anxiously awaiting news of their children. Relatives wailed as they watched rescuers pull a dusty, injured student from the buried prayer hall.

A noticeboard at the command post set up in the boarding school complex listed 65 students as missing as of Tuesday morning. They were mostly boys in grades seven to 11, between the ages of 12 and 17. “Oh my God … my son is still buried, oh my God, please help!” a mother cried hysterically upon seeing her child’s name on the board, followed by the cries of other parents whose relatives had suffered a similar fate.

“Please, sir, please find my child immediately,” cried a father, holding the hand of one of the rescue team members. Heavy slabs of concrete, rubble, and unstable building parts hampered search and rescue efforts, said Nanang Sigit, a search and rescue officer who led the effort. Heavy equipment was available but not being used due to concerns that it could cause further collapse.

“We have been running oxygen and water to those still trapped under the debris and keeping them alive while we work hard to get them out,” Sigit said. He added that rescuers saw several bodies under the rubble but were focused on saving those who were still alive. Several hundred rescuers were involved in the effort, equipped with breathing apparatus, extrication tools, medical evacuation equipment, and other support devices.

The students had been performing afternoon prayers in a building that was undergoing an unauthorised expansion when it suddenly collapsed on top of them, provincial police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast said. Residents, teachers, and administrators assisted injured students, many with head injuries and broken bones. Female students were praying in another part of the building and managed to escape, survivors said.