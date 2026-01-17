Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 17 January 2026 at 17:07 IST

Indonesian Plane With 11 People Onboard Go Missing

An Indonesian plane with 11 people onboard has gone missing.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Makassar: An Indonesian plane with 11 people onboard has gone missing near Makassar. The small passenger plane, operated by the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, lost contact with the authorities on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to local media, the plane was carrying three passengers and eight crew members.

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 17 January 2026 at 16:58 IST