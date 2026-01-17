Updated 17 January 2026 at 17:07 IST
Indonesian Plane With 11 People Onboard Go Missing
An Indonesian plane with 11 people onboard has gone missing.
Makassar: An Indonesian plane with 11 people onboard has gone missing near Makassar. The small passenger plane, operated by the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, lost contact with the authorities on Saturday.
According to local media, the plane was carrying three passengers and eight crew members.
