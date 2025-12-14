Influenza Cases Surge in Pakistan, Over 50,000 Cases Reported in Punjab in 12 days

Lahore: Pakistan is witnessing a sharp rise in influenza infections, with Punjab reporting a sharp spike in cases over the past two weeks. Punjab's health department has said that more than 50,000 people have been treated for influenza-like illness in government hospitals across the province in just 12 days, according to a report by Samaa TV.

The spike is most pronounced in major cities, particularly Lahore, where hospitals and clinics are witnessing heavy footfall as patients seek medical care for the flu and other viral infections. Doctors say both public and private healthcare centres are under pressure due to the unusually high number of people seeking treatment.

Most patients are reporting symptoms such as dry cough, severe cold, headache, body pain, fever and weakness. Health professionals say these signs point towards seasonal influenza.

Medical experts believe many patients are experiencing symptoms associated with influenza A (H3N2), a strain that spreads rapidly during the winter season. However, officials clarified that most cases are being identified based on symptoms alone, as routine laboratory testing is not currently being conducted.

Experts have warned that influenza cases could increase further between December and February, the peak period for seasonal flu. They also noted that heavy smog in Punjab's urban areas may worsen symptoms and delay recovery for many patients.

Doctors have advised residents to follow preventive measures, including avoiding crowded places, wearing masks in polluted environments, practising good hygiene, and consulting a physician if symptoms persist or worsen.

Dr Halar Sheikh of Jinnah Hospital Karachi said common influenza symptoms include cold, fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue and headache. He added that the H3N2 strain often leads to a longer-lasting cold and throat infection, and noted that flu cases are being reported more frequently this year compared to previous seasons.

In severe cases, symptoms such as persistent coughing may last up to two weeks, and pneumonia can develop among high-risk individuals, The Express Tribune reported. Dr Sheikh also cautioned that influenza and COVID-19 share overlapping symptoms. Approximately 40-50 per cent of patients visiting the outpatient department present with flu-like symptoms. PCR tests are generally recommended for severe or prolonged cases.