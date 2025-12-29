Inqilab Moncho Issues 24-Day Ultimatum For Trial of Hadi’s Killers; Demands Suspension Of Indian Work Permits

Dhaka: A massive protest gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection on Sunday, where Abdullah Al Jaber, the Member Secretary of Inqilab Moncho, demanded a 24-day ultimatum to the interim government to complete the trial of those who are responsible for the assassination of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi. The activist platform Inqilab Moncho aimed at safeguarding "national sovereignty".

The platform has threatened a nationwide movement if the government fails to act within the given timeframe. Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 uprising, was shot in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 12 and succumbed to his injuries in Singapore on December 18.

His death has sparked widespread unrest and anti-India sentiment across Bangladesh. "The trial of the entire killing squad, including the gunman, the mastermind, and those who facilitated their escape to India, must be completed within the next 24 days," Jaber declared.

The group has expressed deep frustration over reports that the primary suspects have allegedly fled across the border.

Call to Revoke Indian Work Permits

The platform has renewed its demands for the immediate suspension of work permits for Indian nationals living in Bangladesh. Inqilab Moncho argued that this measure is necessary to protect the country's independence and sovereignty after what they describe as foreign interference.

The ultimatum comes as relations between India and Bangladesh reach a historic low. Following the assassination, Bangladesh has already suspended visa services in New Delhi and Tripura, citing security concerns.

Protests have also targeted Indian diplomatic missions in Chittagong and Rajshahi. Law Adviser Asif Nazrul stated that the Hadi murder case would be tried under the Speedy Trial Tribunal, which typically requires a verdict within 90 days.

However, Inqilab Moncho’s 24-day deadline places immense pressure on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to accelerate judicial proceedings.