Inside Operation Brahma: India Conducts Ground Rescue Operations in Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

New Delhi: After a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, claiming over 1,600 lives, India acted as the first responder by launching Operation Brahma. On Saturday, India dispatched 15 tonnes of relief materials, deployed two naval ships, and set up an Army field hospital with 118 medical personnel for immediate humanitarian assistance. The deployment was coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Myanmar authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in a post on X, expressed India’s support for Myanmar in this difficult time. He conveyed his condolences to Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing and assured India’s commitment to assisting its neighbor.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that two Indian naval ships carrying relief materials had already departed, with two more set to follow. The first ship, carrying 10 tonnes of supplies, set sail early on Saturday, followed by the second ship in the afternoon. Both ships are expected to arrive in Yangon by today, March 31. The Indian Air Force (IAF) also sent an aircraft with 15 tonnes of rescue materials, which took off from Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad at 3 AM and landed in Yangon by 8 AM. India’s Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, handed over the relief materials, including food packets, essentials, and tents, to Yangon’s Chief Minister.

Update on Operations BRAHMA in Myanmar

As of 8:00 AM (MST), the Indian Army, in collaboration with NDRF and medical teams, has commenced ground movement of remaining personnel and relief assets towards Mandalay. A total of 110 personnel from the Indian Army’s Field Hospital and 13 NDRF personnel, along with essential equipment and medical supplies, are currently enroute to Mandalay using 15 military trucks of the Myanmar Army, 3 buses, and 7 vehicles from the NDRF and Indian contingent.

The convoy is being escorted by Myanmar Army vehicles and is expected to reach Mandalay by 2:00 PM (MST).

Earlier, yesterday 10 Indian Army Field Hospital personnel, along with NDRF members, DCM, and DA, had arrived in Mandalay via MAF aircraft and conducted detailed coordination with Myanmar authorities including the Chief Minister of Mandalay Division and Lt Gen Myo Moe Aung, the lead coordinator for humanitarian work.

The Indian Army’s Field Hospital has been allocated space at the Old Mandalay Airfield where a non-operational 200-bedded hospital infrastructure exists. Preparations are underway to operationalize the facility for providing medical care to affected civilians. Meanwhile, the NDRF team has launched rescue operations at U Hla Thein Monastery, where 170 monks are trapped, and at Sky Villa, where four collapsed towers housed several foreign nationals.