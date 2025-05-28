Inside Sheikh Hasina's Last Hours In Dhaka Just Before Ouster: 'Shoot Me, Bury Me Here'

"Then shoot me and bury me here, in Ganabhaban," Sheikh Hasina reportedly told army officers on the morning of August 5, 2024. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a big revelation, the International Crimes Tribunal has heard testimony describing the final moments of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid last year's violent student protests. "Then shoot me and bury me here, in Ganabhaban," Hasina reportedly told army officers on the morning of August 5, 2024, as they urged her to resign, according to chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam.

The details emerged during a high-profile tribunal session where Islam also submitted formal charges of crimes against humanity related to a deadly crackdown in Dhaka’s Chankharpul area.

It unfolded as mass student protests over a controversial job quota system spiraled into chaos, leaving more than 500 dead.

With the capital in turmoil and security forces overwhelmed, top government and military officials convened an emergency meeting on August 4 inside Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister’s residence.

What followed, according to the chief prosecutor, was a night of explosive arguments. Then-defence adviser Maj Gen (Retd) Tariq Ahmed Siddique pushed for Hasina’s resignation, and even proposed firing on protesters from helicopters to quell the unrest. The suggestion drew sharp condemnation from the air force chief, who reportedly warned Hasina: “He [Tarique] has sunk you, and he will sink you again.”

Despite intense pressure, Hasina stood her ground. The following morning, security forces informed her they were out of ammunition and unable to control the crowds. Army officials again advised her to step down to prevent further loss of life. Hasina’s reply was blunt and resolute: “Then shoot me and bury me here, in Ganabhaban.”