Published 14:22 IST, July 14th 2024
'Insuffiecient, Irrelevant': Trump Aides Blame Biden's Rhetoric as a 'Factor' in Rally Attack
JD Vance, an associate of Trump along with other supporters have blamed President Biden for the attempt to assassinate Former President Trump on Saturday.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Insuffiecient, Irrelevant': Trump Aides Blame Biden's Rhetoric as a 'Factor' in Rally Attack | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:22 IST, July 14th 2024