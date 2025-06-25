Intelligence Report Challenges Donald Trump's Claims: US Strikes On Iran's Nuclear Facilities Not As Effective As Claimed

Washington: The recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have led to speculation about their effectiveness in setting back Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, according to a preliminary US intelligence assessment, the bombing may have only delayed Iran's nuclear program by a few months, rather than dealing a decisive blow. The Defence Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon's primary intelligence arm, prepared the initial report, which has generated big disagreement among US officials.

The US airstrikes, carried out by B-2 stealth bombers using GBU-57 bunker buster bombs, targeted three key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. These facilities are crucial to Iran's nuclear infrastructure, with Fordow being a deeply buried uranium enrichment plant, Natanz being a major enrichment site, and Isfahan playing a key role in uranium conversion and fuel production.

US Intelligence Assessment

The Defence Intelligence Agency produced the report, which suggests that the strikes did not destroy the main components of Iran's nuclear program. The attacks on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities may have delayed the nuclear program by less than six months, according to officials familiar with the findings. As the assessment surfaced, it contradicted statements made by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who claimed that Iran's nuclear facilities were "obliterated”.

US Bombings' Limited Impact

The US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities used seven B-2 bombers and dropped 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs. However, the bunker buster bombs did not take out the sites' centrifuges, which were still "intact," instead largely damaging aboveground structures.

The report also said the strikes did not destroy much of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, as it was moved before the bombing.

Trump Administration's Response

The White House has pushed back against the report's findings, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it "flat-out wrong”. Leavitt accused the intelligence community of leaking the report to undermine the President and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted the mission. "Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration," she said.

Defense Secretary's Defence

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also defended the effectiveness of the bombing campaign, stating that the impact of the bombs could not be seen due to the damage to the sites. "Based on everything we have seen — and I've seen it all — our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons," Hegseth said. He added, "Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target — and worked perfectly." However, the intelligence assessment suggested that the strikes may have only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months.

The US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities had generated huge international reactions. Israeli officials welcomed the US intervention, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praising Trump's "bold decision”. In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the attacks as "outrageous" and warned of "everlasting consequences”.