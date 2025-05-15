International Day Of Light 2025: Date, Theme, Significance & History

New Delhi: The International Day of Light is the most awaited series of Science Events on the United Nations Global Calendar celebrated on May 16. This year The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will be focusing on the contributions of light in light-based technologies, innovation, and societal well-being with the theme: “Light, Innovation, Society”. UNESCO will commemorate this day with Quantum light: A visual odyssey, a global call for visual works inspired by the intersection of light and quantum science.

The first celebration was organized by UNESCO on May 16, 2018 on the anniversary of a historic event of 1960 when engineer and physicist Theodore Maiman conducted the first successful laser surgery. It's a globally observed initiative coordinated by UNESCO'S through its International Basic Science Program.

The International Day of Light is a global initiative launched for the persistent appreciation of light and the role it plays in not just our day-to-day lives but in Science, Culture, Art, Education, and Sustainable Development in the broader sense. Even in dynamic fields like Medicine, communications, and Energy, contributions of Light should be continuously appreciated. This day is dedicated to global demonstrations related to innovation and society which helps further the goals of education, equality, and peace of UNESCO.

