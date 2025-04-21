‘The People’s Pope’: Tributes Pour In For The Pontiff Whose Contagious Smile Touched Millions

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed. According to the official statement, he died at 7:35 am (local time). After spending 38 days in hospital, the Pope had recently returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican to continue recovery.

His death followed a prolonged illness, and tributes have since poured in from leaders and citizens across the world, mourning the loss of the spiritual leader and voice of peace.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and recalled his meeting with the Pope. Sharing pictures of their meeting on X, he wrote, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community."

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Boston, also shared a tribute. “Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a global voice of compassion, justice, and peace. He stood by the downtrodden and the marginalised, spoke fearlessly against inequality, and inspired millions across faiths with his message of love and humanity. My thoughts are with the Catholic community in India and around the world,” he wrote on X.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola wrote, “Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe. ‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality and social justice. May he rest in peace.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also paid tributes to Pope, he shared a picture of meeting with pope and wrote, “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature.

May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world.”