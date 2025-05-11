China, Accused of Helping Pakistan With Relief Supplies Amid Tensions With India, Threatens Action

New Delhi: Amid a rapidly evolving situation between India and Pakistan, China has officially denied that they helped Islamabad by delivering relief supplies to Pakistan and threatened legal action against those spreading rumours.

Using fairly strongly words and threatening legal action, China's PLA said that recently, there has been a large amount of online information claiming that China's Y-20 strategic transport aircraft delivered relief supplies to Pakistan refuting these claims and noted that the internet is not a lawless land, and creating and spreading military-related rumours bears legal responsibility.

The statement from China comes at a time when India and Pakistan are gripped by high tensions, as the Indian armed forces have resolved to dismantle and neutralise terror camps located in Pakistan. These camps, backed and funded by Pakistan, have been responsible for orchestrating and executing several terror attacks in India over the years, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Delhi bomb blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the 2019 Pulwama attack, and most recently, the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

China's open support to Pakistan

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, China issued a statement openly extending its rock solid support to terror sponsor and rogue state Pakistan.