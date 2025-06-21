'The Feminist King of Middle East': Internet Shocked by Ayatollah Khamenei’s Views on Women as His Old Tweets Go Viral Amid Iran-Israel Conflict | Image: X

New Delhi: As tensions between Iran and Israel dominate headlines worldwide, social media has dug out a surprising twist—old tweets by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that sound liberal, even feminist.

The tweets, dating back more than 10 years, are going viral amid the ongoing conflict, with internet users reacting with shock and humour. One tweet from Khamenei reads, “Man has a responsibility to understand woman’s needs and feelings and must not be neglectful toward her emotional state.”

In another post, he compares a wife to a flower, saying she deserves care, attention, and respect.

The resurfaced tweets show a very different side of the leader, who just days ago warned the US of “irreparable consequences” if it entered the Israel-Iran fight.

Social Media Reacts with Disbelief and Humour

Online users were quick to react. One wrote, “You’re the feminist king of the Middle East!”

Another said, “This feminism is older than Israel.”

A third user commented, “What happened to you, Ayatollah? You used to be so open-minded.”

The posts also show him expressing admiration for poetry, empathy towards the Black Lives Matter movement, and even sharing childhood memories as a “naughty and playful” student.

The timing of these old tweets going viral has sparked curiosity. While it’s unclear why they’ve suddenly resurfaced, many believe users are looking for softer, unexpected sides of political figures as the Middle East conflict intensifies.