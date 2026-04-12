Intruder Climbs And Damages US Military C-130 Hercules Aircraft Parked At Ireland's Shannon Airport | WATCH

Dublin: A US military aircraft, a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, was damaged by a man, who climbed on the plane and damaged a wing with an object, at Shannon Airport in Ireland's Co Clare. According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday morning, when the man in his 40s was arrested for allegedly causing criminal damage to a US military aircraft. The law enforcement agencies are now interrogating the accused and probing the matter further.

As per reports, the accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, entered an unauthorised area of the airport and climbed onto a large US military transport plane, striking a wing with an object. A video footage, purportedly capturing the incident, is circulating on social media, capturing the incident.

After the incident, the Irish police immediately rushed to the site and nabbed the accused. An Garda Siochana confirmed the man's arrest shortly before 11 am. The suspect is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Garda Station in the Clare Tipperary Division, with investigations ongoing.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Shannon Airport suspended flight operations for around 25 minutes and later resumed normal services. A spokeswoman for the airport expressed relief that the situation was brought under control, stating, “The airport suspended operations at approximately 9.50 am and operations resumed at 10.15 am.”

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What Happened At Shannon Airport

According to the airport officials' account and video footage, the man was seen climbing onto the wing of the US Air Force C-130 Hercules transport plane, parked on a remote taxiway. The aircraft, which had been scheduled to depart, was secured by airport authorities, and armed police and specialist units were deployed to the scene.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the man was arrested for alleged criminal damage, and the investigation is ongoing.

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Shannon Airport, a key hub for US military operations, has experienced similar security breaches in the past. In November, three accused were arrested for vandalising a US military aircraft, and in May last year, a vehicle crashed through a perimeter fence, forcing a temporary shutdown.

Shannon Airport Security Measures Under Scanner

The airport's security measures are under scrutiny, with questions raised about how the man gained access to the unauthorised area. A spokesperson for The Shannon Airport Group stated, “Shannon Airport has resumed operations following an incident this morning which required Gardai assistance.”

Amidst the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, the incident has raised concerns about airport security and the use of Shannon Airport by US military aircraft. The Irish government has faced criticism for allowing US military operations through the airport, with some activists alleging breaches of Irish neutrality.