'Invite US Govt To Collaborate With Us': Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez

Caracas: Delcy Rodriguez, the Acting President of Venezuela, who will take over after the deposition of Nicolas Maduro, has sent a message extending an invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda.

In a post on Instagram, she said, "A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation. We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world."

Despite the US's indication that Rodriguez would be their choice of leader in a post-Maduro scenario, Rodriguez indicated some loyalty to Maduro, saying that her message of peace and dialogue had also been his message.

“We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence. President Donald Trump, our people and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolas Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together. Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future," she said.

Earlier, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, said that history will tell who the traitors are after a US military operation led to the capture of his father and First Lady Cilia Flores, who have been transferred to New York to face trial, local daily El-cooperative reported. In an audio message circulated on social media, Maduro Guerra warned of possible betrayal within the ruling movement and said history would expose those responsible.

"History will tell who the traitors were, history will reveal it. We will see," he said, hinting at an internal conspiracy. Maduro Guerra, a lawmaker from La Guaira state and a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), said the party would remain united despite the recent developments. He also called supporters to take part in public mobilisations on January 4 and 5 to regroup and strengthen unity around the leadership. He also spoke of the need for "political and military coordination" to respond to what he described as "external aggression".

