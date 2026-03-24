Updated 24 March 2026 at 17:06 IST
Iran Appoints New Supreme National Security Council Leader After Ali Larijani Death, Who is Bagher Zolghadr?
Iran appoints Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as security chief after Ali Larijani’s death in an airstrike, as conflict intensifies with missile attacks, US talks uncertainty, and Lebanon expels Iran’s ambassador.
- World News
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Iran Appoints New Supreme National Security Council Leader After Ali Larijani Death, Who is Bagher Zolghadr? | Image: X
Tehran: Iran has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of its Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an air strike. On Tuesday, Iranian official television verified the news.
Former Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader Zolghadr is a brigadier general. Before this appointment, he was working as the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 17:01 IST