Iran-Backed Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Drone Attack On US Forces At Baghdad Airport | Image: AP/Representative

Iran-backed militias in Iraq said Sunday they had stuck American bases in Irbil with drones and rockets, as retaliatory attacks targeting U.S. bases in the Middle East continued to rattle the region.

The umbrella group, dubbed the Islamic Resistance, said it had launched exploding drone attacks in retaliation to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It soon issued another statement saying it had attacked another base with a rocket.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

Advertisement

Video from Irbil showed projectiles above an airport and air defense missiles deployed in the vicinity of a U.S. base.

The strikes came as Iran vowed revenge Sunday after the killing of its supreme leader, retaliating with missiles and drone attacks on Israel and nearby Arab Gulf countries hosting U.S. forces.