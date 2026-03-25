Iran Calls For New Regional Military Alliance Excluding United States, Israel

New Delhi: Amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Iran has renewed its call for a regional military alliance that excludes the United States and Israel, positioning the move as a step toward collective self-reliance and security among neighbouring nations.

The proposal gained further momentum after a strong statement by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who directly addressed countries across the Arab and Islamic world.

In his message, Zolfaghari declared, “The time has come to establish a security alliance-without the United States and Israel,” underlining Tehran’s push to reshape the region’s security framework.

He asserted that recent US and Israeli actions against Iran signal a “new phase” of confrontation, adding that Iran stands on the front line in defending the Islamic world. Emphasising self-reliance, Zolfaghari urged regional nations not to depend on external powers for their security.

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Drawing on religious and ideological references, he called for a return to the teachings of the Qur’an, stating that countries in the region do not need assistance from distant powers, but should instead work together to build a system of collective security.

Zolfaghari further stated that Iran is ready to actively establish both a security system and a military alliance with regional states-explicitly without the participation of the United States and Israel.

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The remarks align with Iran’s broader diplomatic messaging in recent days, where it has urged neighbouring and Muslim-majority countries to take ownership of regional stability. Tehran has repeatedly argued that foreign military presence, particularly by the US, has contributed to prolonged instability in the Middle East.

The call comes at a time of deepening regional fault lines, with ongoing tensions and military escalations reshaping alliances and strategic priorities. Iran’s proposal attempts to position itself at the centre of a new regional order, even as uncertainty remains over how key Gulf and Middle Eastern nations will respond.