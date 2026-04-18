'Iran Can't Blackmail Us': Trump After Iran Chokes Hormuz Again
'Iran Can't Blackmail Us': Trump After Iran Chokes Hormuz Again
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: After Tehran went back on its decision to open up the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump warned that that Iran should not "blackmail" the United States by flap gating the word's crucial energy chokepoint.
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“We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again -- you know, as they've been doing for years -- and they can't blackmail us,” Trump said while speaking at his Oval Office on Saturday.