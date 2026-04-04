Iran Claims Downing Of US A-10 Aircraft Near Strait Of Hormuz

Tehran: The Iranian military has asserted that its forces successfully targeted and downed a US A-10 aircraft, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

This claim follows separate media reports indicating that a second combat aircraft belonging to the US Air Force had crashed in the Middle East on Friday. These combined incidents have significantly heightened tensions across the region as military activities intensify.

Despite the specific details provided by Iranian sources, neither the Pentagon nor the White House provided an "immediate comment" regarding the status of the aircraft or the veracity of the claims.

Further reports from Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency, specify that the alleged downing of the US A-10 aircraft took place in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime corridor that remains a focal point of regional friction. Referencing the army public relations team, the report stated that the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway."

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While these claims remain unverified by external sources, technical specifications note that the "A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions," intended for operations "particularly against armoured vehicles and ground forces."

In a separate development occurring within the Iranian theatre, American forces have successfully retrieved a crew member from a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. The rescued individual is reportedly alive, in US custody, and receiving medical treatment; however, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing."

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The downed F-15E, a dual-role aircraft typically operated by a two-person team, was reportedly targeted on Friday. CNN's analysis of images released by Iranian media verified that the wreckage matches an F-15, while The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which first reported the incident and shared a map on X circling the specific region where the search for the two pilots has been conducted.

While the exact crash site remains unconfirmed, CNN geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province, showing low-flying aircraft in a formation typical of air-to-air refuelling operations. This incident marks the first time a US aircraft has been downed over Iran during the current conflict.