Iran Claims Its Missiles Hit Israeli Nuke Facility of Dimona

Tel Aviv: Iran has claimed its missiles hit Israeli nuclear facility of Dimona after it fired a rain of missiles and drones towards Tel Aviv, in retaliation to Israeli strikes over nuclear facilities in Tehran.

According to reports, Iran has launched over 150 missiles towards Tel Aviv on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The strike came after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a stern warning said that they will bring ruin upon the 'Despicable' Zionist Regime.

A while ago, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labelled Israel the “scoundrel Zionist regime,” and warned Israelis that its forces will deliver a crushing blow to Israel.

Earlier, Israeli strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities had eliminated key military leaders and scientists, escalating the tension between the two nations once again.

As Iran launched a major attack on Israel, US air defence systems helped tracing and neutralising the impact on Tel Aviv apart from Israel's homegrown air defence systems, including its most efficient Iron Dome.

Iran escalated its attack in multiple waves as many targets have reported to hit civilian establishments also. During the strike, the local population was advised to stay inside bunkers.

The Israeli defence forces in a statement said, “The air defence system constantly identifies and intercepts threats. The firing continues. Another volley of dozens of missiles was launched towards the State of Israel. You are asked to continue to obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the instructions that are being distributed to you. The explosions you hear come from interceptions or crashes.”

In another post on X, the IDF wrote, “Israeli civilians are currently being targeted by the Iranian regime. The world cannot stay silent.”

Another video on X showed people in Tel Aviv chanting religious songs and saying, "Things will get better and better..."

A video which surfaced on X showed the moment of impact when an Iranian missile hit Tel Aviv.