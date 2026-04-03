'US Pilot Captured': Iran Claims Destroyed F-35, Foiled Attempts To Rescue Him; America Denies Reports

Tehran, Iran: Iranian state media and government sources claimed on Friday that Iranian air defenses downed a US fighter jet over Iranian territory and that security forces have captured its pilot, thwarting a subsequent American rescue mission involving Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Iranian media has released a video showing an American black hawk helicopter searching for the fighter jet pilot captured by Tehran.

According to multiple reports circulating in Iranian outlets, the incident began earlier when Iranian forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), allegedly shot down an advanced US warplane--described in some claims as an F-35 stealth fighter. The pilot reportedly ejected and landed inside Iran, prompting Iranian authorities to urge local nomadic tribes and civilians to assist in capturing the individual alive, with promises of a substantial reward.

A local channel of Iranian state television claimed Friday that a U.S. fighter pilot ejected from their aircraft over southwestern Iran, AP News reported.

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Hours later, US forces launched a search-and-rescue operation, dispatching several Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft into or near Iranian airspace, according to Iranian accounts. One of the helicopters reportedly came under air defense fire close to the border and was forced to flee the area, deploying flares to evade threats. Iranian sources described the overall US effort as unsuccessful, with additional reports of low-altitude flights by American aircraft, including a refueling plane that allegedly encountered technical issues.

Iranian media framed the events as a significant blow to US prestige, suggesting that Washington might attempt to mitigate reputational damage by presenting an alternative narrative or individual in the coming hours. Some reports also referenced broader Iranian retaliatory actions, including alleged drone strikes on US-linked targets in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, as well as an announcement from Iran's Law Enforcement Force regarding the targeting of the aircraft.

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These claims remain unconfirmed by independent or US sources. Official US statements have not acknowledged any pilot capture, downed aircraft inside Iran, or failed rescue mission of this nature. Real-world reporting from earlier in the ongoing conflict has involved a US F-35 sustaining damage from suspected Iranian fire during a combat mission, resulting in an emergency landing at a regional US base with the pilot reported stable--no confirmed crash or capture occurred in those accounts.

The situation highlights escalating tensions in the region, where both sides have traded claims amid the broader conflict. Iranian announcements often emphasize defensive successes and national resolve, while US operations typically focus on mission safety and investigation without immediate public confirmation of setbacks.