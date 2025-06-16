Iran Claims Pakistan Will Nuke Israel If Tel Aviv Uses Atomic Bomb on Tehran

New Delhi: A senior Iranian military official has claimed that Pakistan would retaliate with a nuclear strike on Israel if Tel Aviv uses an atomic weapon against Tehran. The explosive statement comes at a time when tensions between Iran and Israel have sharply escalated, with ongoing missile exchanges reportedly killing at least 248 people — 230 in Iran and 18 in Israel.

The claim was made by General Mohsen Rezaei, a prominent figure in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a member of the National Security Council, during an interview aired on Iranian television.“Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb,” said Rezaei, who also emphasised that Islamabad had pledged its support for Iran and urged Islamic nations to unite in the current crisis.

There has been no official response from Pakistan to this specific claim. However, in recent days, Islamabad has extended diplomatic backing to Iran amid the growing hostilities in the region.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, also issued a strong statement online, warning of the larger risks. “It will engulf the whole region and beyond; their patronage of Israel, a rogue state, can have catastrophic consequences,” Asif wrote, targeting Western nations for their continued support of Israel.

General Rezaei also hinted that Iran holds undisclosed military capabilities that could be used if the conflict deepens.

US Embassy in Israel Damaged After Iranian Airstrikes

In a related development, the United States Embassy in Israel suffered damage during Iranian missile strikes in recent days. The building has been temporarily closed, though no injuries were reported.

The US administration, while refraining from direct military involvement so far, has kept a close watch on the developments. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, saying that any attack on American assets would be met with overwhelming military force.