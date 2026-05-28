Iran Claims US Aircraft Shot Down By Air Defence Systems In Bushehr, America Refutes Reports

Tehran: A US aircraft was reportedly destroyed in the Jam region of Bushehr province by Iran’s air defence systems on Thursday. The Iranian state television announced early on Friday that a United States aircraft had been destroyed in the Jam region of Bushehr province, attributing the report to Governor Masoud Tangestani. However, a US official has refuted claims, as per Reuters.

The US aircraft claim was immediately amplified by Iranian outlets, which said that the country’s air defence systems had intercepted and brought down a “hostile aircraft” along the coastal province. Amidst efforts to negotiate a peace deal between the US and Iran, the latest report raised concerns over stability in the Persian Gulf, given Bushehr’s strategic importance and proximity to key shipping lanes.

Following the announcement, people globally were left waiting for clarity, as no images, wreckage details, or the US response had surfaced in the hours after the story broke.

Semi-official Tasnim news agency carried statements from Masoud Tangestani, the governor of Jam County, who addressed the overnight events directly. “The incident tonight involved the downing of a hostile aircraft,” he was quoted as saying.

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Tangestani added that the situation in the city was now normal, seeking to reassure locals after the reported military action. The state television repeated the account, citing the governor as its source and framing the operation as a successful engagement by Iran’s air defences.

The Iranian media did not specify the type of aircraft involved, whether it was crewed or unmanned, nor did they provide details on debris recovery or casualties. The coverage emphasised that the interception occurred in Bushehr, home to Iran’s sole operational nuclear power plant and a sensitive stretch of coastline.

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Ceasefire Uncertainty Clouds Incident

The reported downing comes against a backdrop of tentative diplomatic movement. Reports on Thursday suggested that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement to extend their ceasefire and ease restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, those same reports indicated that US President Donald Trump had not approved the proposed deal. At the same time, the Iranian state media maintained that no final agreement had been reached, casting doubt on the firmness of the arrangement. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, and any military confrontation nearby risks bigger repercussions.

So far, the United States has not acknowledged any aircraft being shot down in the Jam region. Iran’s assertion stands alone, with only local official comments and state media coverage to support it.

The reported incident occurred even as accounts emerged on Thursday suggesting Washington and Tehran had arrived at an understanding to prolong their ceasefire and relax curbs on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Adding to the strain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was said to have targeted 4 vessels near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Among those ships were several alleged to have links to the US, according to the claims.

New US Sanctions Target Iranian Oil Network

On the same day, the United States announced a fresh set of sanctions aimed at Iran’s oil shipping network, which Washington claimed is connected to the country’s military operations. The move came despite ongoing diplomatic efforts between the 2 sides to extend the truce and restore access for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Treasury Department confirmed that 8 ships accused of assisting in the transport of Iranian crude and petroleum products had been placed on its blacklist. The list included the Flora, a tanker registered in the Marshall Islands, alongside the Hauncayo, which sails under the Comoros flag, and the Ill Gap, registered in Panama.