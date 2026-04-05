Iran Claims US Search Aircraft Destroyed in Isfahan After Trump Confirms Pilot ‘SAFE and SOUND’

New Delhi: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on Sunday claimed that a US aircraft involved in a search operation for a missing fighter jet pilot was intercepted and destroyed south of Isfahan.

The claim, reported by Iranian media, comes amid heightened tensions following the Trump announcement that the US pilot was “SAFE and SOUND”.

According to the IRGC, the aircraft was part of a mission to locate a missing crew member from the downed fighter jet.

In a post on X, the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai said an “enemy aircraft” searching for the pilot was destroyed in southern Isfahan. The post also included an image showing smoke rising, suggesting a possible crash site.

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'We Got Him': Trump Confirms Missing US Crew Member Rescued

The Iranian claim surfaced shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that the missing American crew member had been successfully rescued.

In a social media post, Trump described the operation as one of the most “daring” rescue missions in US history.

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“We got him… he is now safe and sound,” Trump said, adding that the pilot had sustained injuries but would recover.

High-risk rescue operation behind enemy lines

According to Trump, the pilot had been stranded in mountainous terrain inside Iran for nearly two days after the F-15E crash.

He said the US military deployed dozens of aircraft and continuously monitored the pilot’s location while planning the rescue.

The operation unfolded amid ongoing hostilities, with Iran reportedly offering a reward for information on the missing pilot.

One crew member rescued earlier

One crew member from the downed fighter jet had already been rescued earlier, Trump confirmed, while efforts were underway to locate the second.

The rescued pilot's identity is unknown, and it's reportedly unclear if they were moved out of Iran for security reasons.

The F-15E crash marked the first confirmed loss of a US aircraft in Iranian territory since the escalation of conflict in late February.