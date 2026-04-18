Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Again, Accuses US Of Violating Deal; Says Passage Now Require Tehran's Approval

New Delhi: The joint military command of the IRGC has released a declaration asserting that control over the Strait of Hormuz has now "returned to its prior condition" because of the US's persistent blockade of Iranian ports.

In a statement referenced by Iran’s IRIB broadcaster, the IRGC command asserted that the US has “persisted in acts of piracy and maritime theft disguised as a so-called blockade”.

“Consequently, authority over the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its former condition, and this crucial waterway is currently under stringent oversight and regulation by the military," it stated.

“The IRGC command stated that as long as the United States does not reinstate complete freedom of navigation for ships moving from Iran to their destinations and returning, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly regulated and unchanged”.