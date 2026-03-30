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  • Iran Confirms Death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, Statement Says

Iran Confirms Death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, Statement Says

Iran confirmed on Monday the death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri from severe injuries.

Thomson Reuters
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Iran Confirms Death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, Statement Says
Iran Confirms Death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, Statement Says | Image: AP/File

DUBAI: Iran confirmed on ​Monday the ‌death of Revolutionary Guards Navy ​Commander Alireza ​Tangsiri following severe injuries, ⁠Iranian media ​reported, based ​on a statement by the guards.

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Israel's ​Defence Minister ​Israel Katz said on ‌March ⁠26: "In a precise and lethal operation, the ​IDF ​eliminated ⁠the commander of the ​IRGC ​Navy, ⁠Tangsiri, along with senior naval ⁠command ​officials."

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Vanshika Punera
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