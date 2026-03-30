Iran Confirms Death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, Statement Says
Iran confirmed on Monday the death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri from severe injuries.
- World News
- 1 min read
DUBAI: Iran confirmed on Monday the death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri following severe injuries, Iranian media reported, based on a statement by the guards.
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Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on March 26: "In a precise and lethal operation, the IDF eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy, Tangsiri, along with senior naval command officials."