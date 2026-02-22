Iran Declares EU's Naval and Air Forces 'Terrorists Organisation' in Reciprocal Move After Action Against IRGC

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Ministry declared European Union member states' naval forces and air forces as "terrorist organisation" as a reciprocal action against the EU's recognition of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity.

The Ministry announced its decision in a statement, while calling the EU's action against the IRGC "contrary to fundamental principles and rules" of the United Nations Charter and International Law.

Invoking the Article 7 of the Law on "Reciprocal Action in Response to the Designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization by the US" passed in 2019, which stipulates that "all countries that in any way follow or support the decision of the United States to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization are subject to reciprocal action," Iran made this decision, as per the Foreign Ministry statement.

This comes after the EU designated Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organisation, placing the powerful military force in the same category as the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

Advertisement

Formed after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution to safeguard the Shi'ite clerical system, the IRGC wields significant influence across Iran's economy and armed forces and oversees the country's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Meanwhile, the US, Israel and their allied partners continue to push Iran to drop its uranium enrichment operations, expressing concern over Tehran's alleged attempt to make nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to come to terms with the US on the nuclear deal within 10 to 15 days or "it's going to be unfortunate".

Interacting with the reporters on Thursday, the US President said, "We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them... 10-15 days would be enough time".

At the Board of Peace inaugural meeting, Trump also repeated the threats, "Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing. And if they join us, that'll be great. If they don't join us, that'll be great, too. But it'll be a very different path."

He stressed that Tehran could not continue destabilising the region."They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region. And they must make a deal. Or if that doesn't happen, bad things will happen if it doesn't," the US President said.